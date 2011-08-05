Firewind Have Ten Songs Written for New Album

Firewind have ten songs written for next album, according to rhythm guitarist and keyboard player Bob Katsionis. In a new interview with EspyRock, Katsionis revealed that the band were hard at work on new material and the process was going well.

"I can tell you that we have around ten new songs so far which we are working very hard on and we trade files with one another every day," he said. "We still don't know what is going to happen, but we know there is going to be a change, whether it has a little more pop or death metal to the sound or whatever. We all have this feeling that we will need to change something and explore what is going on because we had people calling us "power metal," but people don't know what power metal is. We know what power metal is because we grew up with it but people just gave us a tag and then others followed. We want to do music in our own style and to do that maybe the arrangements will change or maybe the production will change but whatever happens we will release another good album with good songs."

