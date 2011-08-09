First Blood Announce European Tour

San Francisco's First Blood have announced their summer touring plans.

The band will hit Europe for two months, playing shows with Agnostic Front, Madball, Sick Of It All, Blood For Blood, Bury Your Dead, Earth Crisis and Hatebreed. They'll even share the stage with metal legends Iron Maiden.

The band also will make appearances at hardcore and metal festivals, including Novarock (Austria), With Full Force (Germany), Summerblast (Germany), Ieper Fest (Belgium) and many more.

"We are so stoked to play again this coming summer 2011 at some of the biggest hardcore and metal festivals in all of Europe," said singer and songwriter Carl Schwartz. "Add a few more cities and countries where First Blood has never before appeared, along with an ambush of killer club shows with hardcore legends Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Madball and Blood For Blood, and we've got ourselves a crushing two-month run. Europe, get ready."

First Blood just released their sophomore, Silence Is Betrayal, on Bullet Tooth.