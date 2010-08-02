First Listen: Bonded By Blood's 'Exiled to Earth'

Pomona, California's five-piece Bonded By Blood will release their sophomore album, Exiled to Earth, on August 10 through Earache Records. But to you, our lucky Guitar World readers, we're pleased to present an exclusive first listen of this thrashing release.

Exiled to Earth is a concept album set 600 years in the future and tells the tale of The Crong, an alien race who were sent to Earth long ago with one goal—global domination. A skilled group of warriors must now face the impossible and overthrow The Crong to take back our planet. A comic illustrating some of the story can be found at this location.

The album, produced by Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, UFO) takes the band's music to a whole new level with a more serious aggression and progressed musical ability making for a treat for both the ears and the mind.

Order your own copy of the album, which is also available in limited color vinyl, at the official Earache webstore.

For more information on Bonded By Blood, including a full list of tour dates (with Overkill, Forbidden, Exodus and Evile), head over to the band's official MySpace.