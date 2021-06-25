Fishman teams up with Greg Koch for Fluence Gristle-Tone signature three-voice P-90 pickup

Fishman electronics and electric guitar guru Greg Koch have once again joined forces for an all-new pickup set – the Fluence Signature Series Gristle-Tone P-90s.

This latest collaborative project comes after the two titans teamed up for the blues guitar ace’s previous signature set, the Gristle-Tone Tele electric guitar pickups, with the new P-90-style addition to the range vowing to remain “deeply rooted” in the design’s tradition, while offering a modern twist.

Despite the classic aesthetics, these cleverly designed pickups are anything but conventional. Yes, they aim to offer up a vintage P-90 punch, but, thanks to some neat appointments, they also seek to deliver a versatile range of sounds.

Two push-pull pots, located on each pickup’s relevant tone and volume control knobs, grants access to two separate voices. For the bridge pickup, the standard voice is charged with conjuring up a "healthy honk", while voices two and three explore both over-wound and single-coil tones.

Likewise, the neck pickup has a classic under-wound, aged P-90 characteristic, with respectively fat and jangly over-wound and single-coil tones accessed with the pull of a pot.

Another example of how these vintage-looking offerings seek to add a modern flavor to the beloved pickup design is the appointment of Fishman’s Fluence electronics.

The brand boldly declares that, thanks to some Fluence magic, the noise problems that are associated with the original “stacked” humbucker design of the P-90 are now a thing of the past, with this fresh set vowing to deliver “pure, unadulterated, Fluence Multi-Voice tone”.

Of course, Fishman has a proven track record of delivering the goods with its noiseless pickup promises, so such declarations may not be so hard to believe.

Check out the video below, in which Greg Koch himself is on hand to take you on a tonal deep-dive into his newly designed set.

Of the new pickup design, Fishman founder Larry Fishman commented, “It’s always a pleasure to work with Greg. He knows what he’s looking for and can express it well both verbally and musically.

“Our sessions become something like ‘product jams’, trading back and forth until we hit that perfect note,” he continued.

The Fishman Fluence Greg Koch Gristle-Tone Signature Series P-90 is available now for $289.

For more information, head over to Fishman.