Five Finger Death Punch to Headline "Trespass America" Festival Tour, Dates Announced

Tour rumors were running rampant last week, and with all the hoopla around the System of a Down/Deftones trek, it was easy to overlook the "Trespass American" festival tour, which was officially announced today (dates below.)

Headlining the 24-city tour will be Five Finger Death Punch.

Joining them will be Killswitch Engage — who you may remember recently reunited with singer Jesse Leach — with additional support on the Metal Hammer-sponsored tour coming from from Trivium, Pop Evil, God Forbid, Battlecross and Emmure.

"We will carry the flag into mainstream territory; we will trespass on their turf all across America," said Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "The combined power of Metal Hammer and all these bands enable us to make a statement, a really loud one. Heavy music wants its place back in the limelight, so get ready, because we are coming, and we are coming in numbers."

Five Finger Death Punch released their latest album, American Capitalist, last fall. You can read Guitar World's interview with guitarist Jason Hook at this location.

Trespass American Festival Dates