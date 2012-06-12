Five Finger Death Punch Premiere "Coming Down" Music Video

Hard rockers Five Finger Death Punch have just debuted a new music video for their song, "Coming Down." Watch the Nick Peterson-directed clip below.

The video features a message consistent with the band's recent suicide prevention initiative, which includes filming a PSA for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"Through support and awareness, suicide can be prevented," said guitarist Zoltan Bathory in a recent statement. "Five Finger Death Punch is promoting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to build awareness that there is support out there for those in need through the Lifeline's service, and others. This is an important initiative we have taken on to place it on the consciousness of the public that you are not alone when in need."

"Coming Down" is taken from the band's latest album, American Capitalist, which landed at No. 3 on the Billboard charts upon its released last fall.

Next month, Five Finger Death Punch will headline the 24-date Trespass America Tour, which will see them joined by Killswitch Engage, Trivium, Pop Evil, God Forbid, Battlecross and Emmure.