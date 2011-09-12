Five Finger Death Punch Unveil "Over and Under It" Music Video

Five Finger Death Punch have just released the new music video for their song, "Over and Under It." You can check out the music video below, courtesy of ARTISTdirect.com.

On the video, Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say: "We wanted to hit a pretty sarcastic tone with it, so it looks like a typical big cock-rock video, but in a tongue-in-cheek way. We put all the 'big-time video' clichés in it except for the booty shake… or maybe we even got that, I don't remember. We do have the party scenes, cars, airplanes, mansions, pools and girls — of course, you can’t have a raaawwwk video without your token pool scene. Also, it's shot from a behind-the-scenes perspective where you can actually see the director 'trying' to direct our music video. He is running in and out of the frames, posing the band, trying to make us act a certain way, which is pretty typical of most video shoots and it always annoys the hell out of the bands. It's an interesting angle the fans never get to see, and adds to the sarcasm of the whole clip. We just wanted to have fun with it, and actually it ended up being a blast and more of a party than a stressful video shoots. Maybe we'll shoot part two for this. [Laughs]."

Five Finger Death Punch will release their new album, American Capitalist, on October 11.