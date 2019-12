(Image credit: Yuki246/Creative Commons)

Andrew Baena has been playing extended-range guitars for nearly 10 years, and during that time he’s received his share of remarks about his instrument of choice.

So he decided to put together a video counting down the top five annoying comments players of seven-, eight- and nine-string guitars receive.

“I hear these comments almost daily,” Baena says. “I’m sure anyone else who plays a seven-, eight- or nine-string guitar can relate.”

