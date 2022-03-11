Watch Flea jam with Warren Ellis and Nick Cave on the Bad Seeds‘ We No Who U R

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis invited Flea to join them onstage at their March 9 show at LA’s Shrine Auditorium for an extended rendition of their track We No Who U R.

The bassist has been busy preparing for the release of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album, Unlimited Love, but found time to jam with Cave and Ellis on a track from their Bad Seeds back catalogue.

The song originally appeared as the opener on 2012 album Push The Sky Away and has not previously been performed on the duo’s current tour, in support of 2021 album CARNAGE.

As you‘ll see in the fan footage, Flea is obviously prepared for his part, having donned the uniform dark suit of the band. The live performance extends the original by about three minutes and is a masterclass in ‘the respectful guest spot’, with Flea slowly ramping up to a run of melodic improvised lead lines in the closing moments before wrapping it up right on cue.

Ellis and Flea have performed together previously, and following the show, Warren Ellis posted his thanks to Flea on Instagram, calling him “beautiful brother” and stating, “So wonderful to have you on stage tonight in Los Angeles with me and Nick at The Shrine. Can feel the soul pour out of you on stage.”

Flea, meanwhile, has previously discussed his love of Cave’s music on several occasions and in a 2011 interview referred to the Australian legend as “the greatest living songwriter”.

Cave and Ellis will continue to tour the US and Canada until April 3, 2022 and are also gearing up for the release of a new film, This Much I Know To Be True, which documents their unique and long-running creative relationship.

This Much I Know To Be True is released in theaters on May 11, 2022. For more information and tour dates, head to Nick Cave’s official site.