Foo Fighters Announce Album Title and Track List

The title and track listing of Foo Fighters' upcoming seventh full length studio album has been revealed. Wasting Light will be released April 12 by Roswell/RCA and will consist of the following tracks:

Bridge Burning

Rope

Dear Rosemary

White Limo

Arlandria

These Days

Back & Forth

A Matter Of Time

Miss The Misery

I Should Have Known

Walk

First single "Rope" will be available beginning March 1 both as a digital single and as an instant grat with the iTunes pre-order of Wasting Light.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters celebrated Valentine's Day with a gift to their beloved fans: Those valentines who visited (or continue to visit) whitelimo.foofighters.com received a token of affection dedicated to them by Dave Grohl: A kick-ass shot-on-VHS video of "White Limo" starring Motorhead's own Lemmy Kilmister as the driver and Grohl (and wife Jordyn), Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear as players in scenarios no doubt familiar to any aficionado of "classic" '80s hard rock videos.

Produced by Butch Vig and mixed by Alan Moulder, Wasting Light was recorded entirely on analog tape in the garage of Grohl's home in California's San Fernando Valley. The no computers/no software back to basics approach has resulted in arguably the strongest and most cohesive effort of the band's 15-year-plus career: From first single "Rope" to the frenetic opener "Bridge Burning" to the beautifully bipolar "These Days" to stunning guest spots from Bob Mould ("Dear Rosemary") and Krist Novoselic ("I Should Have Known"), Wasting Light is a singular triumph: a band that's headlined arenas, stadiums and festivals the world over stripping itself down to the bare essentials and coming up with a world class band's finest hour.