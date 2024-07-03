“It was a half-hearted effort. I knew he would clock it”: Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett once tried (and failed) to trick Joe Bonamassa into believing he had bought a genuine '59 Les Paul Burst

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Shiflett defied conventional country guitar expectations and used the Les Paul on his latest country-tinged EP

Left-Chris Shiflett performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California; Right-Joe Bonamassa performs in concert at ACL Live on October 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas
(Image credit: Left-Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Right-Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett's new EP, Starry Nights & Campfire Lights, features his own rendition of Thin Lizzy's Cowboy Song and Hanoi Rocks' Don't You Ever Leave Me.

Shiflett used a couple of different electric guitars to capture the tone he had in mind, including a Gibson Murphy Lab ‘59 Les Paul reissue that he tried to trick Joe Bonamassa into believing was a real ‘59 Les Paul 'Burst.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from