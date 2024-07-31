“A perfect example of interpretive genius from a visionary guitarist”: The 20 greatest guitar cover versions

By
( )
Contributions from
,
published

We asked, you voted, and the results are in. But who made it to number one?

20 covers hero image ft Joan Jett, Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Cash
(Image credit: Ebet Roberts/Redferns; David Redfern/Redferns; Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

There can’t be one single player who has ever picked up a guitar that doesn’t at least play an occasional cover version. Jamming through other people’s songs is just part of the joy of playing. It’s how we learn our instrument and spend most of our playing time.

Of course, many musical icons have taken the art of the cover version to great heights, in some cases the covers becoming the better known, more loved arrangements.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

With contributions from