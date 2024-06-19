“That's the saddest thing that's ever happened in my life!” Dave Grohl's guitar stops working nine seconds into Everlong – in front of 50,000 people

By
published

Even after living out every guitarist's worst nightmare, Dave Grohl delivered a searing rendition of Everlong

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the Power to the Patients concert at The Anthem on March 05, 2024 in Washington, DC
(Image credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

On June 13, Foo Fighters were just about to wrap up the first show of their 2024 UK tour at Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Ground, when Grohl's guitar stopped working.

“Oh, my guitar just died!” exclaimed Grohl, as he lived out every guitarist's worst nightmare. His guitar, a gold Gibson Dave Grohl Signature DG-335, gave way nine seconds into Everlong.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.