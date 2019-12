Foo Fighters have premiered a new song, "Congregation," a raucous tune with a serious hook and a healthy dose of electric 12-string guitar.

You can hear it below. As always, be sure to tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

"Congregation," which features Zac Brown, was recorded at Brown's Southern Ground Studios in Nashville.

The song is from Foo Fighters' new album, Sonic Highways, which will be released November 10.