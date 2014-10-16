Foo Fighters Premiere New Song, "Something from Nothing" —Listen

Dave Grohl & Co., also known as Foo Fighters, have premiered "Something from Nothing," the first song from their new album, Sonic Highways.

The album, which will be released worldwide November 10, was recorded in eight studios in eight different American cities. It will be previewed in a new HBO documentary series, directed by Grohl, called Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways that will premiere tomorrow night, October 17.

"Something From Nothing," which you can hear below, was recorded at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studio in Chicago.

The TV series chronicles the making of Sonic Highways through interviews and collaborations with local artists in each city (Chicago, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Nashville, New Orleans, Washington, D.C.). Artists such as Fugazi/Minor Threat's Ian MacKaye, Beastie Boys' Mike D, Public Enemy's Chuck D, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Willie Nelson and Joan Jett are interviewed.

