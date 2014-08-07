Foo Fighters Reveal New Album Cover?

Foo Fighters have been leading their fans on a strange goose chase of sorts via their social media pages, leading the most die-hard of the bunch to assemble an image that might be the cover of their forthcoming album.

On August 4, the band began posting geographic coordinates (without explanation) to their social media channels. At each location, a poster could be found that, when put together, make a large image with a figure eight in the center. The eight pairs of coordinates point toward the cities in which the band recorded their upcoming album, leading many fans to believe that the image is the album's cover.

Another possibility that has been raised is that the image is a promotional poster for the band's upcoming HBO series, Sonic Highways. The series documents the recording of the band's new album in various cities, tying in with the mysterious image.