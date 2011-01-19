Foo Fighters Unveil First Taste of New Album

Foo Fighters and crew in the studio Foo Fighters have released a first taste of "Bridge Burning" (see below), the opening track of the band's seventh full length studio album, due out this spring on Roswell/RCA. The album, produced by Butch Vig and mixed by Alan Moulder, was recorded entirely on analog tape in the garage of Dave Grohl's home in California's San Fernando Valley. The no computers/no software/flesh blood and tape only approach has resulted in arguably the strongest and most cohesive effort of the band's 15-year-plus career: From the soaring melodies of first single "Walk" to the beautifully bipolar "These Days" to the stunning duet with Bob Mould on "Dear Rosemary," the record is a singular triumph: a band that's headlined arenas, stadiums and festivals the world over stripping itself down to the bare essentials--a bunch of friends recording an album to tape in a garage-and coming up with its finest hour. The new record also marks the Foo Fighters' first full length effort with legendary producer Butch Vig, who produced new tracks "Wheels" and "Word Forward" on 2009's Greatest Hits and with whom Dave Grohl (of course) first worked on Nirvana's classic Nevermind. Nirvana co-founder Krist Novoselic also makes a cameo, contributing bass and accordion to "I Should Have Known," while former Nirvana touring guitarist and longtime extended FF family member Pat Smear now joins the permanent FF core of Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett. Concurrent with the album's release, Exclusive Media Group's documentary division Spitfire Pictures will be producing a feature documentary about the Foo Fighters to be directed by Academy Award winner James Moll (The Last Days, Running The Sahara). Co-produced and co-financed by Exclusive Media Group and RCA Records, Moll's documentary will chronicle the entire history of the Foo Fighters, from the cassette demos Grohl recorded during his tenure as Nirvana's drummer through their ascent to their Grammy-winning, multi-platinum, arena and stadium headlining status as one of the biggest rock bands on the planet. This chronicling of the Foo Fighters' triumphs and tragedies will culminate in an in-depth behind the scenes perspective on the making of the new album: A process in which the band pushed itself forward by going back to basics and recording in Grohl's garage completely on analog tape. The new Foo Fighters record will of course be supported by an extensive world tour, of which the first dates to be announced, the band's own July 2 & 3 Milton Keynes Bowl headline stint, blew out all 130,000 tickets within hours of on-sale. Additionally, the Foos are confirmed to headline across the worldwide summer festival circuit, including Washington state's Sasquatch!, the UK's Isle of White, Pink Pop in the Netherlands, Germany's Southside and Hurricane, Oxegen in Ireland, T in the Park in Scotland, Optimus Alive in Portgual, and more to be announced as they are confirmed.