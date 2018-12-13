Former Judas Priest Guitarist K.K. Downing’s 1967 Gibson Flying V Sells for Close to $189,000 at Auction

K.K. Downing’s iconic 1967 Gibson Flying V—the guitar he used on classic Judas Priest albums beginning with 1976’s Sad Wings of Destiny and continuing through 1977’s Sin After Sin, 1978’s Stained Class and Hell Bent for Leather, 1980’s British Steel and 1981’s Point of Entry—sold at auction in London on December 11 for £150,000, or approximately $188,816. The stunning amount was well above the original estimate of $19,000 - $23,000.

Other guitars sold at the auction, which took place at Bonhams, include Downing’s 1971 Gibson Flying V Medallion guitar, which went for £81,250 (approximately $102,275).

Additional Downing items up for bid included a custom V by Dan Johnson; a 1965 Fender Stratocaster; a 1971 Gibson Flying V Medallion; a ca. 2004 Gibson Flying V prototype; a ca. 1982 custom Hamer Vector; an Ovation Adamas acoustic; a 1972 Fender Precision bass; various Marshall and Mesa Boogie amp heads; and a pair of leather jackets from the Turbo and Screaming for Vengeance tours.

For more information, head over to Bonhams.com.