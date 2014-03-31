Former Kiss Guitarist Ace Frehley to Release New Album, 'Space Invader,' in June

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley will release a new solo album, dubbed Space Invader, June 24 via eOne Music.

The album, Frehley's first since 2009's Anomaly, will feature "at least" nine new songs, according to a statement, plus a cover of the Steve Miller Band's 1973 hit, "The Joker."

"Life on earth has been very good to me, and the body of work I've created over the years has withstood the test of time," Frehley said on his website. "Today I see no obstacles before me and my creativity has never been more fine tuned. Growing up in an alien world has enhanced my senses and allowed me to succeed where others would have failed. The best is yet to come!"

"I'm really excited about this record, because everybody that's heard the tracks just says they think some of the tracks are even better than Anomaly, and even showing another side of me," Frehley told Rolling Stone. "There's two songs I'm going to re-track, but I'm doing mostly overdubs. Most of the hard work is over."

According to Frehley, the album will feature collaborations with his girlfriend Rachael Gordon.

He also told Rolling Stone that Space Invader will be followed by an album of covers and remakes.

"That one will be a real treat for the fans, too," Frehley said. "[I want to] get some celebrity guests to play on it, some of the covers and stuff, get Slash, Mike McCready, my buddy from Pearl Jam. You know. The list is endless." Then, with a laugh, he added, "I might even get Gene [Simmons] to play bass on a track."

Frehley will make an appearance at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards next month as a co-presenter of the Dimebag Darrell Best Guitarist Award, named after the late guitarist from Pantera.

