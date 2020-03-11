Trending

Four Year Strong weave infectious melodies into heavy breakdowns in this feel-good guitar playthrough

By

Guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day play Crazy Pills from the band's latest album, Brain Pain

For almost two decades, Four Year Strong have been unleashing their proprietary blend of pop punk-infused hard rock to adoring fans across the world, meshing melodic riffs with headbang-inducing breakdowns.

Following the February release of their latest studio album Brain Pain, half of the Massachusetts four piece have recorded an in-studio guitar playthrough of the record's third track, Crazy Pills.

In true Four Year Strong style, guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day rip through the three-and-a-half-minute track - wielding a Fender Tele and Strat respectively - trading octave-split riffs and chorus-bolstering powerchords, climaxing in a brutal breakdown.

"Crazy Pills has some of my favorite riffs on the record," says O'Connor. "While recording the song, we used a blend of Friedman, Badcat, Soldano and Bogner Amps. Most of those amps were paired with some mixed of fuzz/distortion pedals from Abominable, Maxon, and Walrus Audio.

"Some of the main pedals we relied on were the Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal, which gave the guitars a lot of that harsh break-up, as well as the Walrus Audio Julia and Strymon BigSky for a lot of the wet effects.

"The guitars used in the original studio recording are a Fender Jazzmaster American Vintage with Seymour Duncan Antiquities, Fender Fat Strat with Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates, Fender Blacktop Tele with Seymour Duncan JB, a Reverend Bob Balch Sig with signature Railhammers, and a Balaguer Espada."

Brain Pain is available now via Pure Noise Records.