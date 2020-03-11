Four Year Strong weave infectious melodies into heavy breakdowns in this feel-good guitar playthrough

For almost two decades, Four Year Strong have been unleashing their proprietary blend of pop punk-infused hard rock to adoring fans across the world, meshing melodic riffs with headbang-inducing breakdowns.

Following the February release of their latest studio album Brain Pain, half of the Massachusetts four piece have recorded an in-studio guitar playthrough of the record's third track, Crazy Pills.

In true Four Year Strong style, guitarists Dan O'Connor and Alan Day rip through the three-and-a-half-minute track - wielding a Fender Tele and Strat respectively - trading octave-split riffs and chorus-bolstering powerchords, climaxing in a brutal breakdown.

"Crazy Pills has some of my favorite riffs on the record," says O'Connor. "While recording the song, we used a blend of Friedman, Badcat, Soldano and Bogner Amps. Most of those amps were paired with some mixed of fuzz/distortion pedals from Abominable, Maxon, and Walrus Audio.

"Some of the main pedals we relied on were the Gamechanger Audio Plasma Pedal, which gave the guitars a lot of that harsh break-up, as well as the Walrus Audio Julia and Strymon BigSky for a lot of the wet effects.

"The guitars used in the original studio recording are a Fender Jazzmaster American Vintage with Seymour Duncan Antiquities, Fender Fat Strat with Seymour Duncan Pearly Gates, Fender Blacktop Tele with Seymour Duncan JB, a Reverend Bob Balch Sig with signature Railhammers, and a Balaguer Espada."

Brain Pain is available now via Pure Noise Records.