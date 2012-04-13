Frances Bean Cobain: "Twitter Should Ban My Mother"

While we reported yesterday on Courtney Love's New York Daily News rant against Dave Grohl and the Muppets, Love took a far more sinister approach by bad-mouthing Grohl via Twitter yesterday.

Speaking via the social media platform, Love accused the Foo Fighters frontman of seducing her daughter, adding, "I'm not mad at her, him I am about to shoot." You can read the full rant below.

The tirade was enough to cause Courtney and Kurt's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, to issue an official statement on her mother's antics.

"While I'm generally silent on the affairs of my biological mother," she said, "her recent tirade has taken a gross turn. I have never been approached by Dave Grohl in more than a platonic way. I'm in a monogamous relationship and very happy."

She added: "Twitter should ban my mother."