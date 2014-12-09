The Francesco Artusato Project Premiere "Divergence" Lesson Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive "Divergence" lesson video featuring Francesco Artusato of the Francesco Artusato Project.

"Divergence" is from the band's new album, Our Dying Sun, which was released in October through Sumerian Records. You'll also find a transcription of the "Divergence" guitar solo at the bottom of this story.

"This is the chorus from 'Divergence'," Artusato says. "The first long phrase (m. 1-4) is based around a hybrid eight-note scale (A B C D D# E F# G) that is a combination of both A Dorian and the 4th mode of E harmonic minor.

"The entire phrase is played using a mixture of hybrid picking, legato, economy picking and slides. The second and last part of the chorus (m. 5-8) is based on more linear type of descending and ascending legato phrases that combine triplets, 32nd notes and groups of septuplets."

