“I thought it was a bunch of noise. I left. Later, it almost felt like Jimi Hendrix was saying, ‘I'll make sure you never forget my name’”: Frank Marino on the time he left a Hendrix gig early – and the truth behind the bizarre Hendrix haunting story

The Mahogany Rush guitarist sets the record straight on the Jimi Hendrix comparisons and a ghost rumor that dogged him for decades

Left-Frank Marino and Mahogany Rush perform on stage at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England, on December 3rd, 1977; Right-American rock guitarist and singer Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) performs live on stage playing a black Fender Stratocaster guitar with The Jimi Hendrix Experience at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 24th February 1969
(L-R): Frank Marino & Jimi Hendrix (Image credit: Left-Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images; Right-David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

Mahogany Rush leader Frank Marino's playing style has often drawn parallels to Jimi Hendrix. The comparisons became so prevalent that a rumor with a paranormal twist quickly gained traction, haunting him throughout his career.

The story goes that a stay at Montreal Children’s Hospital post-acid trip resulted in 14-year-old Marino being visited by Hendrix's spirit. He asserts that this story was completely fabricated.

