A Frank Zappa Documentary From Alex Winter Is in the Works

Alex Winter, star of The Lost Boys and the Bill & Ted films, has announced that he is developing a documentary on the late Frank Zappa, which he will both direct and develop from his own script, and produce with Glen Zipper.

The as-yet-untitled film, which has the approval from the Zappa Family Trust, is expected to be released sometime in 2017.

Zappa, an incredibly prolific and versatile musician and composer, released over 65 albums between the start of his career in 1966, and his untimely death from prostate cancer in 1993, at the age of 52. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential guitarists of his era.

Photo: Chris Walter (Wire Image)