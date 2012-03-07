Fred Durst: Limp Bizkit Working on "Heaviest, Most Crazy Metal Record of All Time."

Seemingly against all odds, Limp Bizkit have been everywhere in the music news these past few weeks after signing with hip-hop label Cash Money Records and announcing the impending release of a new song with Lil Wayne.

In a new interview with Billboard, Bizkit frontman Fred Durst opened up about the band's future plans, including a new EP that should show off the heavier side of the Limp Bizkit's music. In fact, he's calls the new record -- which will likely be an EP -- "the heaviest, most crazy metal record of all time." The set title for the collection is The Unquestionable Truth, Part 2.

"That will service our core and counter balance these big, fat, ginormous hip-rock songs we're going to do" he told Billboard. "We're gonna give out some mayhem and madness...to those people who really lean that way with us."

Limp Bizkit are currently putting the finishing touches on their track with Lil Wayne, titled "Ready to Go," which will likely be released as a free download.