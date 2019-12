What?! You weren't able to attend last week's interview with Guitar World Editor-in-Chief Brad Tolinski as he appeared live at the Apple Store in SoHo (NYC) to talk about his new book, Light & Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page?

Don't fret! Apple has just released this exclusive conversation, which was moderated by journalist Alan Light, as part of its Meet The Author podcast series.

It’s a must for any Led Zeppelin or Page fan. Check it out on video or audio, free in the iTunes store.

Download it here for free and be enlightened!