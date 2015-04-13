Fret Laser Module Adds Lighting Effects to Guitars — Video

Here's something for all you guitarists who are looking to add a light show—of sorts—to your act.

It's a new guitar-mountable module that contains six colored lasers. The beams, which shine toward your guitar’s headstock, are pretty much undetectable—until you move your fretting hand into their line of sight.

That's when the lasers suddenly reflect onto your hand and glow on your fingertips. You can get an idea of what we're talking about in the video below.

The device attaches with a gentle adhesive mounting, and it has a small battery pack with a switch that mounts onto the guitar. The module’s height and angle can be adjusted for optimum performance, and the modules come with red, green or blue lasers.

Andrea Ettore and Bryan Davidson, creators of the device, are looking for funding as we speak. You can check out their Kickstarter page for more information.