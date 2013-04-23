Gardening Expert Says Black Sabbath Music is Good for Plants

This Friday, April 26, Chris Beardshaw of BBC Radio 4's Gardener's Question Time show will tell listeners about his recent horticultural experiment.

His findings? Blasting Black Sabbath in a greenhouse will work wonders for plants. Playing easy-listening music will kill them.

As reported in UK's The Guardian, Beardshaw's study found that rock music also makes plants and flowers more disease resistant.

"We set up four glasshouses with different sorts of music in to see what happened to the plants," Beardshaw said. "We had one that was silent — that was a control house — and we had one that was played classical music, we had one that was played Cliff Richard and we had one that was played Black Sabbath.

"It was alstroemerias we were growing, and we bombarded these glasshouses with sound for the life of the plant. The one that was grown with classical music — a soft, almost a caressing of the plant when it is hit with that sort of soundwave — those grew slightly shorter because of the soundwaves bombarding them and were slightly more floriferous and there was slightly less pest and disease.

"The ones with Black Sabbath — great big, thumping noise, rowdy music — they were the shortest, but they had the best flowers and the best resistance to pest and disease … The alstroemerias in the Cliff Richard house all died. Sabotage was suspected, but we couldn't prove it."

Black Sabbath will make many rock fans — and plants — very happy when they release their new album, 13, on June 11. You already can check out two new songs from 13, including:

