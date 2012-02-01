Gary Clark Jr. Debuts Music Video for "Don't Owe You a Thang"

Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. has released a new video clip for the song "Don't Owe You A Thang" from The Bright Lights EP, which made our list of the top 15 blues and blues-rock albums of 2011.

The new video coincides with a previously announced tour that kicks off this month. You can see the full list of tour dates below the video.

The clip was directed by Keith Megna (Beck, Jamie Lidell, Feist, etc.) and debuted online yesterday on The Fader, but you can view it right here, right now, below.

Clark also has been confirmed to perform at WMG's The Warner Sound event at SXSW on March 14 at La Zona Rosa. More details will be announced soon.

Clark is working on his debut album, which will be recorded after his March tour dates. Plans are to release the album in 2012.

GARY CLARK JR. ON TOUR