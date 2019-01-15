Gary Clark Jr. Shares New Single, “This Land,” Details Upcoming Album

Gary Clark Jr. has unveiled a new song and video, “This Land,” the first single from his upcoming album of the same name. The clip was directed by filmmaker Savanah Leaf, and was shot in Clark’s hometown of Austin, Texas.

The roiling, bluesy “This Land” is a furious condemnation of racism in America, with Clark singing, “Paranoid and pissed off / Now that I got the money / Fifty acres and a model A / Right in the middle of Trump country.”

“I think it’s only right at this point in time, if you have a microphone louder than others, to speak out about that anger,” Clark told Rolling Stone. He continued: “I haven’t been through shit compared to my people. But if I can do anything with my opportunity, and say thank you to Dr. Martin Luther King for sacrificing your life so that I can have a microphone, that’s the least I can do.”

This Land will be released on March 1 via Warner Bros. and is available for pre-order here.

Clark will also be launching a U.S. tour in support of the new album beginning March 9 in Miami. You can check out the full itinerary below.

03/09 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

03/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benendum Center

03/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House

03/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/31 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/02 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

04/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/25 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Music Festival