Gary Moore Collection Part III auctions off more of the blues icon’s gear

Blues rock guitar hero Gary Moore left behind an extensive gear haul when he passed in 2011. Much of his equipment has since been auctioned off in two previous sales, but now London auction house Bonhams has announced it will be hosting a third sale of Moore’s gear.

Billed as the Gary Moore Collection Part III sale, the auction takes place on May 4 and is set to include an extensive array of gear from Moore’s personal collection, including a 1966 Marshall JTM45, a 2009 Les Paul Standard 1959 reissue (nicknamed ‘Frankfurt’ – pictured above) and a 1988 Jackson Custom Shop build with flags of the world artwork.

Jackson USA Gary Moore Custom Shop guitar (Image credit: Bonhams)

The Jackson was custom-made by Grover Jackson for Moore and appeared in promotional images for the guitar firm. It includes a ‘Gary Moore’ 12-fret inlay, six scalloped frets and a Floyd Rose vibrato. The ‘Frankfurt’ Les Paul earned its name as it was purchased by Moore in the German city in 2009.

Among the other instruments up for sale is a 1961 Gibson SG TV used by Moore in the early '90s. It has a single P-90 pickup and includes a Seymour Duncan JBJ pickup, which was used prior to the P-90.

1961 Gibson SG TV (Image credit: Bonhams)

Most of the collection’s oldest items are amps and there’s a stellar lineup of classic Marshalls and Fenders included among the lots, namely the aforementioned 1966 Marshall JTM45 (pictured below), a 1969 Marshall T1959 Super Tremolo head, 1966 Fender Twin Reverb combo, several '80s Marshall JCM 800 heads and a number of 70s Fender Dual Showman amps. There’s also a late-'60s Marshall Supa Fuzz pedal.

1966 Marshall JTM45 (Image credit: Bonhams)

It’s interesting to note some of the more affordable gear in the lots, too. Among them, the Marshall MG10CD practice combo, which was ubiquitous in the early '00s; as well as an Orange Tiny Terror, Pignose Travel Guitar and a Line 6 Variax, all of which clearly caught Moore’s attention at one time.

Head over to Bonhams to view the full Gary Moore Collection Part III catalog.