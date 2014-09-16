At the Gates Reveal 'At War with Reality' Album Formats

"Gothenburg style" melodic death metal pioneers At the Gates will soon release their first new music in 19 years! Below is an overview of the formats for the highly anticipated At War with Reality comeback studio album, which will be released via Century Media Records on October 27th:

- Jewelcase CD (20 page booklet)

- Digipak CD (20 page booklet; 2 bonus tracks; patch)

- Cassette (limited to 500 copies worldwide)

- Digital download

- Gatefold 180gr. LP (20 page booklet; poster)

- Ltd. mediabook CD (40 page booklet; 2 bonus tracks; patch)

- Ltd. 3-disc artbook (48 page booklet; 4 bonus tracks; 5.1 surround mix DVD; patch) - limited to 3000 copies

- Ltd. 2x10" boxset (20 page booklet; poster) - limited to 1000 copies worldwide via CM Distro

The 12" LP format will come in the following colored vinyl editions:

- Black (unlimited)

- Transparent red (limited to 300 copies via CM Distro EU)

- Dark green (limited to 500 copies via CM Distro EU)

- Clear (limited to 500 copies in Sweden)

- Lilac marble (limited to 100 copies via CM Distro USA) *sold out*

- Blue marble (limited to 200 copies via CM Distro USA)

- Magenta marble (limited to 200 copies via CM Distro USA)

- Ash grey marble (limited to 500 copies via CM Distro USA)

- Silver (limited to 400 copies in the USA)

- Gold (limited to 1500 copies in the USA)

- White (limited to 100 copies; exclusive 2015 MDF edition in the USA)

Fans can pre-order At War With Reality now in North America here.

For a preview of the album, an online music teaser featuring the stunning artwork designed by Costin Chioreanu (twilight13media.com) can be viewed here:

At War With Reality standard track-listing

1. El Altar Del Dios Desconocido

2. Death And The Labyrinth

3. At War With Reality

4. The Circular Ruins

5. Heroes And Tombs

6. The Conspiracy Of The Blind

7. Order From Chaos

8. The Book Of Sand (The Abomination)

9. The Head Of The Hydra

10. City Of Mirrors

11. Eater Of Gods

12. Upon Pillars Of Dust

13. The Night Eternal

At the Gates line-up:

Tomas Lindberg - Vocals

Anders Björler - Guitars

Martin Larsson - Guitars

Jonas Björler - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums