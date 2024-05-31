“Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off. I’d absolutely love to do it”: Plans for one final Black Sabbath show are afoot – and Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are already onboard

By
published

Butler says “everybody wants to do it”, but there's still a long way to go before anything is made official

Black Sabbath
(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

Geezer Butler has given hope to the prospect of a final Black Sabbath show, revealing that he and Ozzy Osbourne are already onboard.

Osbourne's ongoing health issues, which have worsened in recent years, may mean the window of opportunity for a curtain closer is narrowing, but Butler insists there is a collective willingness to make it happen. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.