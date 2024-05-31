“Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off. I’d absolutely love to do it”: Plans for one final Black Sabbath show are afoot – and Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are already onboard

Geezer Butler has given hope to the prospect of a final Black Sabbath show, revealing that he and Ozzy Osbourne are already onboard.

Osbourne's ongoing health issues, which have worsened in recent years, may mean the window of opportunity for a curtain closer is narrowing, but Butler insists there is a collective willingness to make it happen.

Black Sabbath haven't performed since February 2017 when they wrapped up their 'The End' tour. Since then, Osbourne's medical issues and battle with Parkinson's have forced a host of solo show postponements, with the singer reluctantly announcing his retirement from touring last year.

Following the announcement, Zakk Wylde extended his support to Osbourne, saying, “When you are ready to roll, we will roll,” should he look to tour again – and it appears the sentiments are echoed across the Sabbath camp.

Speaking with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM (via Blabbermouth), Butler says he talks to Osbourne “every day,” with a final bow often discussed.

“Of course there’s an interest [on my part to do it], but there’s a big ‘but’ – you’d have to speak to Bill [Ward, drummer] about it,” says the bass player. “Everybody wants to do it [but I don’t know if he is] capable [of pulling it off].

“Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [soccer stadium],” he adds. “I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off. I’d absolutely love to do it.”

Despite the eagerness of all involved, Butler admits that only himself and Osbourne have out-right “agreed” to the idea of a show, adding he's “not sure about everyone else”.

It's uncertain what Tony Iommi feels about the prospect of one last hurrah. Also, for Ward, who played no part in 'The End' tour due to his own health problems, returning to the stage represents another potential hurdle.

Butler did go on to pose an alternative option, though, which would see the original line-up work on a recording – as opposed to a live outing – for their swan song.

“There wouldn’t be any travelling involved,” he detailed. “We wouldn’t be actually all in the studio at the same time together. So it could be done that way – maybe.”