‘Generation Axe—The Guitars That Destroyed the World: Live in China’ To Be Released in June

A live recording from the Generation Axe tour, featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi, will be released on June 28. Titled Generation Axe—The Guitars That Destroyed the World: Live In China, the collection culls performances from the tour’s 11-city run in Asia in 2017. The album will be released via earMUSIC as a CD digipak, limited colored 2LP+download and digital.

In advance of the release, you can check out a live recording of the Edgar Winter Group’s “Frankenstein” from Live in China above.

Said Steve Vai about the Generation Axe show, “The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and five completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas.”

Check out the full track list below.

Generation Axe—The Guitars That Destroyed the World: Live In China track list:

1. Generation Axe - Foreplay

2. Tosin Abasi - Tempting Time

3. Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - Physical Education

4. Nuno Bettencourt - A Side of Mash

5. Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - Sideways

6. Zakk Wylde - Whipping Post

7. Steve Vai - Bad Horsie

8. Yngwie Malmsteen - Valhalla / Baroque n Roll / Overture / From a Thousand Cuts / Arpeggios from Hell / Far Beyond the Sun

9. Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - Black Star

10. Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - Frankenstein

11. Generation Axe - Highway Star