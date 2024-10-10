“It's tough for me to talk about giving them up... They came in my life at different times, but they all had meaning”: George Benson is selling his studio-and-tour-used rare and vintage guitars

By
published

The jazz icon's Reverb collection includes his Gibson Johnny Smith, which he played on the 1976 triple-platinum album Breezin'

George Benson performs at Elgin Theatre during Toronto Jazz Fest on June 27, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
(Image credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Online musical instrument marketplace Reverb has teamed up with legendary jazz guitarist George Benson to sell his collection of rare studio and tour-worn guitars on his very own Reverb shop, which launches on October 16.

Among his sizeable collection, guitar enthusiasts and collectors can nab his Gibson Johnny Smith, which was played on the 1976 chart-topping album Breezin'.

