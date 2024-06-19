Jazz guitar giant George Benson has announced Breezin’ with the Stars – a four-day 'stay and play’ event, featuring a stellar line-up of guitar and bass playing talent.

Alongside Benson, there will also be performances and workshops from the likes of Steve Lukather, Esperanza Spalding, Lee Ritenour, Tommy Emmanuel, Stanley Jordan, Andy Timmons, John Scofield and Cory Wong.

The event will kick-off on Friday January 3, 2025 at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, AZ and the schedule is split across daytime and evening sessions.

The days are set to be occupied by a line-up of workshops, master classes, signings and storytelling sessions – all hosted and moderated by YouTube guitar sage Rick Beato.

(Maybe Benson enjoyed Beato's spirited defense of him, following the jazz icon’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s 250 greatest guitarists list - Ed).

Meanwhile, the evenings will feature performances from the artists, overseen by music director Greg Phillinganes – the acclaimed session musician whose credits include Eric Clapton, David Gilmour and Toto.

The event – billed as an “unforgettable experience” – will also offer several jam rooms, each of which will be equipped with gear (Ibanez is sponsoring Breezin’ with the Stars) and available for guest use.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those times when guests are not chatting or frantically woodshedding, there is the rest of the Wigwam Resort, which reportedly offers 440 acres of gardens, three golf courses, three pools, a spa, tennis courts and so on. But we doubt people will have any time for that..

Tickets for the event will include access to all four days and nights of workshops and shows, “guidance and mentorship from George Benson and his all-star faculty”, plus accommodation and meals at the Wigwam Resort.

Packages start at $2,799 for a shared accommodation option (there is a $2,299 ‘commuter’ package for those who do not require lodging) and run to $6,699 for a couple’s suite.

To register, head to Breezin’ with the Stars.