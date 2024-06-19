“An unforgettable experience”: George Benson is leading a four-day concert and workshop event featuring some of the world’s brightest guitar talents – and Rick Beato is hosting

Breezin’ with the Stars combines workshops, gigs and a luxury hotel resort

George Benson playing guitar onstage in 2022
(Image credit: Paul Bergen / Getty Images)

Jazz guitar giant George Benson has announced Breezin’ with the Stars – a four-day 'stay and play’ event, featuring a stellar line-up of guitar and bass playing talent.

Alongside Benson, there will also be performances and workshops from the likes of Steve Lukather, Esperanza Spalding, Lee Ritenour, Tommy Emmanuel, Stanley Jordan, Andy Timmons, John Scofield and Cory Wong.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.