George Harrison’s estate announces massive All Things Must Pass 50th anniversary reissues

In (belated) celebration of its 50th anniversary, George Harrison’s landmark 1970 solo album, All Things Must Pass, is being reissued in a variety of deluxe editions.

The updated release is executive produced by Harrison’s son, Dhani, and features a new mix of the album by Grammy-winning mixer/engineer Paul Hicks.

The reissue comes in a variety of offerings, from standard 2CD to Uber Deluxe.

The latter boasts a total of 70 tracks across five CDs/Blu-ray and eight vinyl albums. Included are 47 demo recordings, session outtakes and studio jams, of which 42 are previously unreleased.

Additionally, there’s an expanded 96-page version of the scrapbook, curated by Olivia Harrison, with unseen imagery and memorabilia from the era, including handwritten lyrics, diary entries, studio notes, tape box images, a comprehensive track-by-track and more.

And that's not all. There’s also: a second 44-page book chronicling the making of the record; a wooden bookmark made from a felled oak tree in Harrison’s Friar Park; a 1/6- scale replica figurines of Harrison and the gnomes featured on the album cover; a limited-edition illustration by musician and artist Klaus Voorman; a copy of Paramahansa Yogananda’s Light from the Great Ones; Rudraksha beads contained in individual custom-made boxes; a replica of the original album poster; and a Blu-ray disc with hi-res stereo, 5.2 surround and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album.

Said Dhani Harrison in a statement, “Since the 50th-anniversary stereo mix release of the title track to my father’s legendary All Things Must Pass album in 2020, my dear pal Paul Hicks and I have continued to dig through mountains of tapes to restore and present the rest of this newly remixed and expanded edition of the album you now see and hear before you.”

All versions of All Things Must Pass will be released on August 6, and are available for preorder here.