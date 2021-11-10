George Lynch returns to Dokken for a scorching onstage guest spot

George Lynch appeared onstage with Dokken once again at their Waukegan, IL show at the end of October, and fan footage has now surfaced from the show.

Lynch performed with his former band at their Genesee Theater date on October 30 for a blazing three-song guest slot on Kiss of Death, When Heaven Comes Down and Tooth and Nail.

In the footage, Lynch is using his ESP Kamikaze-1 signature and, it must be said, both looks and sounds in great shape for his 67 years. Indeed, a glance across the YouTube comments shows the contrast in energy levels between Lynch and frontman Don Dokken has not gone unnoticed by fans.

Lynch previously appeared with the band several times this summer, but Dokken fans have long been hoping for a full reunion tour of the ‘golden-era’ line-up, albeit with the possible exception of the now-retired Mick Brown.

It’s something that Lynch and frontman Don Dokken have reportedly discussed.

“We’re both in agreement that that should probably happen,” said Lynch back in March. “Meaning some kind of a meaningful reunion done in the right way, carefully and with proper preparation and time and rehearsals and not just throwing it out there like we did last time.”

The last full reunion of the classic line-up in 2016 led to shows in Japan (as documented on the Return to the East live DVD) and a single US appearance. Lynch was always known for his exacting standards, but it’s hard to deny that it was not quite the run fans were hoping for.

Time will tell whether the three-song guest format will continue as is, but perhaps there’s more to come from Lynch and Dokken…