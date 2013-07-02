George Thorogood's Early Rounder Albums To Be Reissued

When George Thorogood and the Delaware Destroyers burst onto the national scene in 1977, roots rock music was all but absent from contemporary radio. Yet, the focus and excitement that George brought to the classic songs of his idols such as Chuck Berry, Elmore James, and Jimmy Reed was undeniable. Rounder Records had its first hit artist and the late 1978 release of his second album soon had Thorogood’s interpretations of Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love?” and Hank Williams’ “Move It On Over” blanketing the airwaves.

On July 30, 2013, Rounder Records will re-release Thorogood’s first two albums, 1977’s George Thorogood and 1978’s Move It On Over.

Recorded live in the studio, George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Move It On Over capture perfectly the energy of their live shows. There’s not a wasted note, and if George never aimed for the pyrotechnics of later blues rockers such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, the directness of his approach cuts straight to the heart of each song.

Thirty-five years later, these performances still ring true. Mastered from new digital transfers of the original analog tapes, these albums have never sounded better, and if you’re a George Thorogood fan, it doesn’t get any better than this.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers

01. You Got To Lose

02. Madison Blues

03. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer

04. Kind Hearted Woman

05. Can’t Stop Lovin’

06. Ride On Josephine

07. Homesick Boy

08. John Hardy

09. I’ll Change My Style

10. Delaware Slide

Move It On Over

01. Move It On Over

02. Who Do You Love

03. The Sky Is Crying

04. Cocaine Blues

05. It Wasn’t Me

06. That Same Thing

07. So Much Trouble

08. I’m Just Your Good Thing

09. Baby Please Set A Date

10. New Hawaiian Boogie