Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at New Documentary, 'Jimi Hendrix — Hear My Train A Comin''

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive sneak peek at a new documentary, American Masters: Jimi Hendrix — Hear My Train A Comin'.

The film will premiere 9 p.m. EST November 5 on PBS (Check local listings). That same day, an expanded edition of the film will be released on DVD/Blu-ray by Experience Hendrix LLC and Legacy Recordings.

The film's previously unseen treasures include recently uncovered footage of Hendrix at the 1968 Miami Pop Festival. It also unveils performance footage and home movies shot by Hendrix and drummer Mitch Mitchell, plus photographs, drawings, family letters and more.

The expanded DVD also features footage of performances filmed at the July 1970 New York Pop Festival and the September 6, 1970, Love & Peace Festival at the Isle Of Fehmarn in Germany, the last performance by the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The high-definition DVD includes new stereo and 5.1 surround mixing by Hendrix's engineer, Eddie Kramer.

American Masters: Jimi Hendrix — Hear My Train A Comin' was directed by Bob Smeaton (Festival Express; The Beatles Anthology; Jimi Hendrix: Voodoo Child; Hendrix 70: Live at Woodstock).

The documentary coincides with another new release, Jimi Hendrix Experience: Miami Pop Festival.

It's the first-ever official appearance of one of Hendrix's most sought-after performances, as originally recorded on site by Kramer. It will be available as a single CD and a limited-edition numbered double 12-inch vinyl set (all analog, cut by Bernie Grundman, pressed at QRP on 200-gram vinyl).

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Miami Pop Festival introduces the first recorded stage performances of "Hear My Train A Comin'" and "Tax Free" while showcasing definitive live takes of "Fire," "Hey Joe," "I Don't Live Today" and "Purple Haze." The package includes never-before-published photos taken at the festival and an essay by music journalist and Grammy Museum Executive Director Bob Santelli.

The May 1968 Miami Pop Festival was the first event promoted by Michael Lang, who would organize Woodstock 15 months later, and Ric O'Barry, who had been the dolphin trainer for the TV program Flipper. Lang and O'Barry had been inspired by the June 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, the gathering where Hendrix, making his US debut, set fire to his guitar. Lang staged the festival at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida, securing the Jimi Hendrix Experience as the headline act for the two-day festival.

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Miami Pop Festival Track Listing

01. Introduction

02. Hey Joe

03. Foxey Lady

04. Tax Free

05. Fire

06. Hear My Train A Comin'

07. I Don't Live Today

08. Red House

09. Purple Haze

BONUS PERFORMANCES

10. Fire (Afternoon Show)

11. Foxey Lady (Afternoon Show)

For more information about the film and album, visit jimihendrix.com.