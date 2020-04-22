British brand Orange has been an iconic name in guitar for over 50 years but it's now a trailblazer in teaching guitar online as well as amplification. Now you can sign up to its rock guitar course for free.

The Orange Rock Guitar Foundation Course is fun and accessible way to learn to play for beginner and existing guitarists of all ages but it’s also the only online rock guitar course that is fully accredited in the UK and EU; offering a recognised qualification upon completion.

Orange is offering a month’s free access to the foundation course and the debut exam for players who register by May 13 2020.

Sign up today at Orangeamps.com/learn

Players will learn a wide range of essential skills on the course including how to play basic chords, notes and rhythms alongside the basics of note and tab reading.

You'll also become equipped with sheet music sight reading skills that will prove invaluable for your future self-learning as a musician.

A core feature of Orange's course is it's flexible as well as accessible. You can work at your own pace, either on your own or with a tutor, using the course materials including teacher videos, backing tracks, sheet music and quizzes.

As soon as you're signed up to the Foundation Rock Course you'll get instant access to its high quality online lessons and tuition videos. And you can continue your learning wherever you are, and at times that are best for you.

You'll also have an option to take an exam and receive a qualification at the end of it.

The Orange Rock Guitar Foundation Course is the only online rock guitar course in the UK and EU to offer players an accredited music qualification with a certificate from the TLM awarding body. You can even take the exams at a time best for you. See Online Music Exams for more information.

The Orange Rock Guitar Foundation Course is ideal for beginners or anyone picking up the instrument again after a break. And it'll soon get you building a range of essential skills to start enjoying playing guitar.

After an introduction to the basics of guitar, including how to hold a pick, you’ll learn about beginner rhythm guitar concepts, ranging from time signatures and musical note values to how chords are formed with octave scales.

You'll also start playing chords together in this first module with open chord lessons and five chord progressions to learn with full backing tracks. When you're confident with them your knowledge will also be tested with theory questions.

Orange's course is structured to allow players to learn alone, or with their tutor if preferred. The 2020 course also offers live online help from tutors you can contact for advice in real time when you need it.

After completing the first module, players have the option to take the first Rock Guitar qualification and will then be able to expand their learning with modules two and three of the Rock Guitar course .

You can also enhance your skills further as you progress with the Intermediate and Advanced Rock Guitar courses.

To find out more and sign up today, head to Orangeamps.com/learn