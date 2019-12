Prog guitar maestro (and Guitar World columnist!) Plini has premiered the music video for his new single, "KIND." You can check it out above.

In the intimate video, Plini—armed with a Strandberg Boden "Plini" Edition guitar with D'Addario NYXL 10-46 strings—tears through the song, a highlight from his new Sunhead EP, which was released in July. The video was directed by Seakyu.

You can pick up a copy of Sunhead right here.

For more on Plini, stop by his Facebook page.