Ghost debut new single, new masks and new Strats during the first show of their co-headline US tour with Volbeat

It's only been a week since Ghost announced their fifth studio album Impera, and dropped a haunting new single, Call Me Little Sunshine. And now, Tobias Forge and co have debuted another new song on their current co-headline tour with Volbeat, Kaisarion.

The band opened with the fresh track during their set at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday (January 25), before playing a 16-track set including classics like Cirice, Dance Macabre and Square Hammer.

The set also featured the live premieres of Hunter's Moon – the first single from Impera, which arrived in September – and the band's rendition of Metallica's Enter Sandman, which they submitted to the thrash icons' sprawling Metallica Blacklist compilation album last year.

During the set, Ghost's Nameless Ghouls donned fresh getups, swapping out their long-worn silver masks for new gas mask-style headgear. Additionally, the Ghoul handling lead guitar duties appears to have traded his Hagstrom Fantomen electric guitar for a modified Fender Stratocaster with single coil-sized rail humbucker pickups.

We're currently unsure if Kaisarion will be the album's official third single, following Call Me Little Sunshine and Hunter's Moon.

Ghost and Volbeat's joint US tour continues tonight (January 27) at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and will span 26 dates in total, wrapping up at the Honda Center in Anaheim on March 3.

Check out Ghost's full setlist from the Reno Events Center below.

Kaisarion (worldwide premiere) Rats From the Pinnacle to the Pit Mary on a Cross Devil Church Cirice Hunter's Moon (live premiere) Faith Helvetesfönster (abridged) Year Zero Ritual Mummy Dust Kiss the Go-Goat Enter Sandman (Metallica cover, live premiere) Dance Macabre Square Hammer

A post shared by The Band Ghost (@thebandghost) A photo posted by on

Ghost's fifth full-length, Impera, arrives March 11 via Loma Vista/Concord. According to the band, it will transport fans “hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era” of their previous album, 2018's Prequelle.

“The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the Ghost canon,” they explain. “Over the course of Impera's 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made...

“All in all, the most current and topical Ghost subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop, making Impera a listen like no other – yet unmistakably, quintessentially Ghost.”

Take a look at the album's tracklisting below.

Imperium Kaisarion Spillways Call Me Little Sunshine Hunter’s Moon Watcher In The Sky Dominion Twenties Darkness At The Heart Of My Love Grift Wood Bite Of Passage Respite On The Spital Fields