Ghost Unveil Official Video for "Faith"

Ghost have unveiled the official video for “Faith, from their 2018 album, Prequelle. The clip, directed by Bill Yukich, with photography by Ryan Chang, was shot at various stops during their just-wrapped "A Pale Tour Named Death" North American outing. You can check it out above.

Earlier this year, Ghost leader Tobias Forge spoke to Guitar World about “Faith.” Regarding Forge’s abilities as a lead guitar, as heard on “Faith,” he responded:

“I can [play lead guitar] if I need to. But I guess that’s an ability thing. But one thing that sort of separates my way of learning to play guitar compared to a lot of others is that I sat with my guitar and my amplifier and I played a lot to records, but I usually came up with my own stuff over them. I never learned the actual solos. So in a cock-measuring contest where it’s about playing licks and playing fast techniques of others, I would definitely lose. Because I only know how to play my own shit. My ability maps my own writing. I haven’t spent a whole lot of time biting licks from the really quick masters. That’s why I’m not very good at that sort of super-fast, shreddy sweeping.

"So I’ve never considered myself a traditionally good fast-playing guitarist. But I can do it, especially when I’m recording. With “Faith,” the solo called for an intense, aggressive part where I was like, “This needs to be aaargh!” I wanted to have that sort of attack you hear when you listen to something like [Metallica’s] “Hit the Lights,” where after every drum thing there’s this insane, quick, aggressive guitar bit. I wanted a piece like that but that sounded more evil. And I was able to do it.”

The “Faith” video caps a hugely successful year for Ghost, who recently snagged two Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album (Prequelle) and Best Rock Song (“Rats”).