Gibson honors the Everly Brothers with elegant new signature SJ-200 acoustic guitar

Boasting traditional SJ-200 appointments, plus Don and Phil Everly's trademark dual cream pickguards, the guitar is based on the brothers' SJ-200 of choice

Two of Gibson's new Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitars
(Image credit: Gibson)

The Everly Brothers – with their close harmonies and easy blend of country, blues and early rockabilly influences – were hugely influential to the Beatles and countless other formative rock 'n' roll bands.

Now, Gibson is saluting the duo with a classy new signature SJ-200 acoustic guitar.

Boasting an ebony finish with striking dual cream pickguards, the guitar is based on Don and Phil Everly's SJ-200 of choice, and is handmade by Gibson's Acoustic Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana.

The guitar is built with a AA flame maple back and sides paired with a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, highlighted by those very stylish mirrored pickguards. It also boasts a two-piece maple neck sporting a 12" radius, 20-fret rosewood fretboard with classic mother of pearl graduated crown inlays.

Another visual flourish comes in the form of the traditional rosewood four-bar J-200 'Moustache' bridge with four bar mother of pearl inlays.

Gold Grover Rotomatic tuners and a bone bridge saddle, nut, and bridge pins, meanwhile, round out the spec sheet.

Gibson's new Everly Brothers SJ-200 acoustic guitar

(Image credit: Gibson)

The release of the guitar comes in tandem with the Hey Doll Baby Festival, a Gibson-sponsored, star-studded virtual celebration of the Everly Brothers' music that's set to take place this Sunday, June 19, at 4 p.m. EST.

Featuring performances by Paul Simon, Bob Weir & Chris Robinson, Graham Nash & Chris Stills, Mike Campbell & Stan Lynch, Jakob Dylan, Lukas Nelson, Dhani Harrison, The Cactus Blossoms, Waddy Wachtel, Jimmy Vivino, and Albert Lee, to name just a few, the virtual festival also coincides with the June 17 release of the new Everly Brothers compilation, Hey Doll Baby.

Gibson's new Everly Brothers signature SJ-200

(Image credit: Gibson)

The Gibson Everly Brothers signature SJ-200 acoustic guitar is available now – in an ultra-limited run of just 30 instruments, and with an SJ-200 hardshell case included – for $7,999. 

The late brothers aren't the only icons of '50s rock that've been honored with a signature Gibson SJ-200 this year – back in March, Gibson unveiled two new Elvis Presley signature acoustics, an SJ-200 and a Dove

For more info on the acoustic, visit Gibson (opens in new tab).

