Gibson launches free Virtual Guitar Tech Service - and we put it to the test

All the extra time at home these days is probably leaving you with plenty of hours to woodshed on your acoustic or electric guitar.

But what if your instrument is in need of a tune-up?

Gibson has come to the rescue with the launch of its new Virtual Guitar Tech Service, a free interactive video assistance program that matches players with pro Gibson technicians in real time to help get guitars and basses in tip-top shape.

The tech will work with you on gear-related issues via Zoom video conference, covering basic tune-ups for guitar and bass and showing you how to fix the problem at hand.

To use the service, players begin by scheduling a free 30-minute video conference at Gibson.com. On the call, you’ll discuss the issues you’re currently experiencing and what type of services are needed.

Tasks can cover everything from changing strings, cleaning the instrument and conditioning the fretboard to truss rod adjustments, altering pickup height, dealing with action and intonation issues and more extensive repair work.

The tech will determine your experience and comfort level with working on your own instrument, and provide a list of the basic tools and supplies needed to successfully perform the outlined tasks.

Next, users schedule a free one-hour Basic Guitar Tune Up Service follow-up call. Prior to the video conference, any recommended supplies and tools can be ordered, and on the one-on-one call the tech will guide you step-by-step through the process of servicing your instrument.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Guitar World tried out a beta version of the service, and via a quick video chat with Gibson tech Doug, we performed a neck adjustment in a matter of minutes.

Using a two-camera setup, Doug demonstrated the steps required on his own guitar and we followed suit. No follow-up call was necessary as we had all the tools on hand.

Had we not, however, Doug informed us that he would have sent out a link post-call with a list of items required for the follow-up one-hour consult (slotted screwdrivers, Allen keys and the like). In addition to the option to purchase tools, Doug also said he will advise players on how to repurpose common household items, such as synthetic steel wool, for quick and easy instrument clean-up.

“We put together a scope of work that suits your abilities,” he said. “Everything from digging out that old guitar from under your bed and cleaning it up, to a basic setup, to oiling the fretboard, adjusting the action or tweaking the truss rod.

"We’re not looking to have you solder pickups – although we could talk about it.”

The Virtual Guitar Tech Service is available now. For more information or to sign up, head to Gibson or Epiphone.