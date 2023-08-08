“A dream come true”: Gibson reimagines the Hummingbird as the Bluebird for country star Miranda Lambert

Gibson has partnered with Grammy Award-winning country star Miranda Lambert for a new signature guitar, which reimagines the brand’s iconic Hummingbird acoustic guitar as the Bluebird.

Named partly after its Bluebonnet finish – which replaces the original’s Natural and Vintage Sunburst alternatives – the Bluebird also pays homage to Lambert’s Grammy-winning track of the same name, which won the award for Best Country Song back in 2021.

As a Hummingbird faithful, it will come as no surprise that Lambert has retained the Bluebird ancestor’s DNA, with the Bluebonnet colorway seemingly the only spec that sets this vibrant acoustic apart from the rest of the flock.

That means the square-shouldered mahogany body is paired with a multi-ply bound Sitka spruce top, which helps house the traditional hand-scalloped X-bracing.

Elsewhere, a 20-fret Indian rosewood fingerboard – complete with mother-of-pearl parallelogram inlays – lines up alongside a Belly Up rosewood bridge, TUSQ saddle, and Gotoh tuners.

The acoustic also boasts onboard L.R. Baggs electronics, which includes a VTC preamp and under-saddle pickup, which is tweaked via soundhole-mounted volume and tone wheels.

Not only is it a radically restyled take on the historic instrument, the Bluebird is also a clear statement from Lambert herself, who harbors hopes that her first-ever signature six-string will have a positive impact on young aspirational female guitarists.

“I have been playing Gibson acoustic guitars for so long now, so to be able to partner with such an iconic brand to create my own version of the classic Hummingbird is a dream come true,” the Pistol Annies guitarist said.

“I hope this encourages musicians everywhere – especially young girls – to pick up a Bluebird and chase the same dream that guitars have made come true for me.”

The Bluebird is available now for $4,649.

Visit Gibson for more info.