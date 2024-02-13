“One of the most exciting new releases of the year”: The Gibson SG Supreme is officially back – and it looks better than ever

Gibson has continued the revival of its Supreme line of electric guitars with a rejuvenated range of SG Supremes, in a move that’s been dubbed by the brand as “one of the most exciting new releases of the year”.

Last September, after much teasing from brand CEO Cesar Gueikian, Gibson officially announced the rebirth of its Supreme Les Paul platform, marking the return of the supremely versatile six-string that first arrived around two decades ago.

As such, it seemed only a matter of when, not if, Gibson would direct its attention to the Supreme Les Paul’s SG sibling, which has now returned to production in four distinct formats.

They all follow roughly the same outline, bringing to the table a refreshed feature set that not only pits them as arguably the most lavish SGs currently on the market, but also that positions them as some of the most tonally versatile SG models money can buy, too.

Three dual-humbucker and one sole triple humbucker-loaded SG Supreme has been debuted as part of the drop, with the former models flaunting those flashy new finishes. For this run, Fireburst, Translucent Ebony Burst and Wine Red – all of which have been strapped to an AAA figured flamed maple top – are on tap.

The Les Paul Custom-esque model, meanwhile, trades aesthetic extravagance for an additional pickup, opting instead for a clean Ebony colorway and plain maple top. It is, somewhat, the SG Black Beauty.

Finishes, pickup configurations and body tops aside, the SG Supremes otherwise subscribe to the same spec sheet, which makes room for some other universal cosmetic flourishes.

Notably, the guitars are complete with a “Chandelier” mother-of-pearl headstock inlay, which takes inspiration from a 1940s design lifted from the Gibson archives. These are also found on the Les Paul Supremes, and relegate the standard Custom Shop-style headstock inlays of the original SG Supreme.

These are matched with equally decadent mother-of-pearl Super Split Block ‘board inlays.

As for the SG Supreme core, there is a non-weight-relieved mahogany body, which is paired with a SlimTaper-profiled mahogany neck, compound-radius ebony fingerboard, and luxurious gold hardware across the board.

Oh, and it's also worth noting one of the strap buttons is positioned at the end of the upper horn as opposed to behind the neck joint, as is custom for standard SGs.

Then come the tones. Here, a Burstbucker Pro neck humbucker – and a Burstbucker Pro middle unit, if that Ebony model is selected – is used alongside a Burstbucker Lead Pro + bridge.

These are wired to a three-way switch and, as per the Supreme remit, some versatile push/pull switching systems. For the HH SGs, two volume push/pull coil tap pots and two standard tone parameters can be found.

The three pup model, meanwhile, opts for one master tone knob, and recruits three pickup-specific push/pull coil tap volume knobs.

“With a refreshed feature set, it is bound to overshadow everything else in sight and be one of the most exciting new releases of the year,” Gibson said of its lavish new SGs.

“The three beautiful finishes are elegantly highlighted with gold hardware, making this not only a great-sounding and highly flexible instrument but also an exceptionally beautiful-looking modern rock machine.”

In terms of price, each model is available now for $3,499.

To find out more, head over to Gibson.