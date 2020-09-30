Gibson, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Drew Barrymore gift a Les Paul Classic to a “community hero”

We’re always game for a story that combines guitars and feel-good vibes, and this one’s got plenty of both. Gibson recently brought together Trivium singer and guitarist Matt Heafy, and actress – and now talk show host – Drew Barrymore to gift a Les Paul Classic electric guitar to deserving “community hero” Hector Velasco.

Velasco, who works as a UPS delivery man, gave a four-year-old named Langston – who since the pandemic began has been cooped up at home – a special surprise. Langston would ask Hector every day if he had a package for him, and one day he did – Hector put together a special delivery of toys and candy and gave it to the boy.

As a thank you, Langston’s parents, in conjunction with Gibson and Heafy, put together a special delivery for Velasco.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“I know that you love music Hector and you love a band called Trivium, right?,” Barrymore asked Velasco on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We did our research and we heard you were a fan of Matt Heafy, and we have a little surprise for you.”

With that, Heafy presented Velasco with the ebony Les Paul Classic. “This is the one I use – I hope you love it as much as I do. Thanks for being a local community hero, my friend.”

D'awww. You can check out the heartwarming exchange above.