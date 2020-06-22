Gibson TV teases Jerry Cantrell Icons episode

Gibson has released the trailer for its upcoming Gibson TV Icons episode, featuring Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell.

In the latest installment of the longform interview series, the singer and electric guitar player will discuss his love of songwriting, the formation of Alice of Chains and his 30-plus years in music.

“Music was something that was always in our house from a very early age,” Cantrell says in the trailer.

“And I grew up on bands that wrote good riffs. So I just wanted to play guitar and write songs.”

The new episode will premiere in July on Gibson TV, and like all Gibson TV series, will be free to view.